Hillary campaigning for Sec of Defense role under Biden

Former Sec of State Hillary Clinton penned a 5,000-word article in Foreign Affairs Magazine as she appears to be campaigning for a Sec of Defense post under a possible Biden administration.

"The current administration’s failure to grasp that a tourist carrying home a virus can be as dangerous as a terrorist planting a pathogen. President Barack Obama’s national security staff left a 69-page playbook for responding to pandemics, but President Donald Trump’s team ignored it, focusing instead on the threat of bioterrorism," alleges Clinton.

She goes on to critisize Trump for ignoring threats from China and being overly reliant on the Communist regime.

Clinton also hints of military budget cuts if appointed to the post.