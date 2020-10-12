16:53
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20

PM: No place for violence

Netanyahu discussed the current situation during a Likud faction meeting today (Mon, Oct. 12).

The PM said there was no place for violence in Israeli society and that the public needed to come together in a show of mutual responsibility.

He called on political leaders from both the left and right to urge their followers to maintain the peace and in doing so, bring about a decrease in the COVID-19 infection rate.

Last Briefs