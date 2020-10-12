|
16:48
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20
Netanyahu: Vaccine to be available soon
PM Netanyahu discussed the possibiity of an anti-Covid vaccine becomming available in the near future.
At a meeting of the Likud faction today, Netanyahu said he expected a vaccine to be ready to go shortly. He said he hoped Israeli citizens would get the treatment in time.
The PM also said that the first lockdown in the country was more successful because the nation - its politicians and the general public - were united around a common cause.
Last Briefs