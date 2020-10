16:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 'Bringing our brothers and sisters from Ethiopia home' Read more PM Netanyahu Submits for Cabinet Approval a Draft Decision to Bring 2,000 Members of the Falash Mura Community to Israel ► ◄ Last Briefs