964,106 jobseekers, 616,467 on unpaid leave

The Employment Service reports that as of this morning, 964,106 jobseekers are registered in the service, of whom 616,467 are employees on unpaid leave.

During Sunday, the first full working day after the Tishrei holidays, 7,466 new jobseekers were registered in the employment service.

Since the renewal of the restrictions on the economy before Rosh Hashanah, 240,039 Israelis have registered as jobseekers, 211,858 due to unpaid leave and 28,181 for other reasons.