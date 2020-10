14:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Ethiopian-Israeli soccer stars vs leader of left-wing protests Read more Ethiopian Jewish soccer stars blast Amir Haskel, leader of left-wing anti-gov't protests, over his singling out Ethiopian police officers. ► ◄ Last Briefs