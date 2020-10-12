|
Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20
Gantz: We'll move UAE deal forward while protecting Israel's security
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at today’s government meeting said, “I applaud the peace accords, I am in favor of expanding them, while continuing to maintain our security. I am working closely with the American defense establishment on doing just that with regard to the agreement with the UAE. We will move the agreement forward, while protecting Israel’s security interests. We must not stop pushing for peace with other regional partners. It is a moral and national imperative.”
