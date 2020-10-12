13:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Gantz: We'll move UAE deal forward while protecting Israel's security Defense Minister Benny Gantz at today’s government meeting said, “I applaud the peace accords, I am in favor of expanding them, while continuing to maintain our security. I am working closely with the American defense establishment on doing just that with regard to the agreement with the UAE. We will move the agreement forward, while protecting Israel’s security interests. We must not stop pushing for peace with other regional partners. It is a moral and national imperative.”



Regarding the aliyah of 2,000 people from Ethiopia: "This is an important and welcome stride that Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata moved forward with dedication and professionalism, out of a real sense of responsibility to this national mission. We won't stop here. There are still thousands of people on hold, waiting to come, and this is an ongoing task for the government, which has a real and direct effect on people's lives. All of us in government need to be prepared to absorb these immigrants, remembering that it isn't just a question of bringing over a flight of immigrants, but of hard work that will be ongoing for years."