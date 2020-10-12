2,557 tickets given in past day for violating restrictions

The police continue to enforce traffic, crowd and business restrictions throughout the country. In the past day, the police registered 2,557 tickets of violations of the closure.

Most of the tickets were given for leaving a place of residence for a prohibited purpose action - 1,522, including 888 for not wearing a mask, 37 for violations of quarantine, 32 for various violations of businesses, 76for staying in a prohibited place as well as 21 tickets for refusing instructions from a police officer to disperse a prohibited crowd.



