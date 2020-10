12:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Rabbi David Yosef calls not to go his father's grave on 'hilula' Member of the Shas Council of Torah Scholars, Rabbi David Yosef, calls on the public not to go to the grave of his father, the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, on the day of the "hilula" next week. ► ◄ Last Briefs