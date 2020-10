12:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Writer Yehoshua Kenaz passes away at 83 Writer and translator Yehoshua Kenaz passed away at the age of 83. Kenaz won the Bialik Prize in 1997, and some of his books have been adapted into motion pictures. ► ◄ Last Briefs