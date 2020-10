12:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats,” the Nobel Prize announced on Twitter. ► ◄ Last Briefs