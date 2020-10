12:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Fire in Nof Hagalil: Netanyahu orders gov't decision on aid and repair Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed to bring within 48 hours a government decision to assist and repair the damage in the city of Nof Hagalil as a result of the fires with an investment of up to NIS 30 million.



