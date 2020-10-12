Gov't approves bringing 2000 from Ethiopian camps to Israel

The government approved the decision of the Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano Shata to bring to Israel 2,000 of those waiting in camps in Ethiopia by the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

"I am very happy that the entire Israeli government voted unanimously in favor of the proposal I submitted - to bring all 2,000 of those waiting in Ethiopia whose parents are here in Israel. This is a very painful and long-standing issue and it is time to end this injustice that cries to heaven. The time has come to connect between torn-apart families, to embrace them and receive them in the best way possible here in Israel alongside their families," said the minister.