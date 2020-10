11:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 'Jews died because people didn't obey health guidelines' Read more Beit El Yeshiva dean Rabbi Zalman Melamed says wearing masks, obeying health guidelines are a religious commandment. ► ◄ Last Briefs