09:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Dr. Zelenko: Masks don't stop COVID Orthodox Jewish doctor who popularized use of hydroxychloroquine, other drugs to treat coronavirus rips mask mandate. 'No basis in science.'