Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Dr. Zelenko: Masks don't stop Covid - end the tyranny and lies Dr. Zev Zelenko tweeted that "The government is trying to shut our mouths and cover our faces with masks. No basis in science. Covid-19 is around 0.1 microns. Masks block particles of more than 0.4 microns. In other words, masks don't stop covid." "End the tyranny and lies."