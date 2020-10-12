Knesset Speaker: From day 1, Blue and White violated the agreement

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin referred in an interview on Reshet Bet to the crisis in the coalition, saying: "In the current situation, it is very hard hard to manage a government. Unfortunately, from the first day of the formation of the government, Blue and White violated the agreement. This government was explicitly formed to deal with the virus and from the first moment it has become a populism competition."

On the budget issue, Levin said: "The law clearly stated that the 2020 budget will be passed by December 23 this year. This arrangement says nothing about 2021. The arrangement was a compromise proposal by MK Hauser from Blue and White, not from the Likud. It is absolutely clear that in the current reality - the ability to take commitments a year ahead is almost non-existent. "