News BriefsTishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20
Prof Grotto: We still haven't achieved the numbers we want
The Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Itamar Grotto, said this morning in an interview on Radio 103FM: "The closure is working but we have not yet reached the numbers we want. It needs a few more days. "
He added: "We believe there is room to open the schools on Sunday, if we reach around 2,000 infected a day it will be possible to open the school year."
