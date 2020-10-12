Corona Cabinet to discuss extending lockdown, possible exit strategy

The Corona Cabinet is expected to convene this morning to discuss the extension of the closure and the possible exit strategy of the State of Israel.

The main idea behind the exit outline is progress according to morbidity indices, ie according to the number of daily infections - and not according to dates. If all goes well, the Ministry of Health expects a space of two weeks between stages, however, these periods of time may be extended due to the increase in morbidity when exiting the lockdown.