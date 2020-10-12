1,609 Israelis diagnosed as confirmed corona patients yesterday

Yesterday, 1,609 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus. 7.7% of the tests performed were positive, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.

The number of people infected since the outbreak of the epidemic has risen to 291,828, of which 51,698 are active patients. So far, 238,145 Israelis have recovered. The number of seriously ill patients is 823 and the number of deaths is 1,983.