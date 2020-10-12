07:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Tishrei 24, 5781 , 12/10/20 Knesset winter session opens today The Knesset's winter session will open today (Monday) with a festive meeting attended by President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Knesset members. In addition, there will be discussions in the plenum on four no-confidence motions in the government submitted by Yesh Atid-Telem, the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina and Meretz. ► ◄ Last Briefs