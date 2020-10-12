IAEA chief: Iran doesn't have enough uranium for one bomb

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told the Austrian paper Die Presse that Iran does not at this stage have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb under the UN atomic watchdog’s official definition.

Asked about how long Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon -- the so-called “breakout time”, he replied, “In the IAEA we do not talk about breakout time. We look at the significant quantity, the minimum amount of enriched uranium or plutonium needed to make an atomic bomb. Iran does not have this significant quantity at the moment.”