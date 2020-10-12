Yaakov Litzman returning to the government

After failing to be appointed to the position of a deputy minister under the Blue and White party’s quota, MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) is expected to be appointed Deputy Housing Minister as part of the right-wing bloc’s quota by making Deputy Minister Itzik Cohen from Shas a Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

As part of the agreement, Cohen will be appointed a Minister in the Ministry of Finance under Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), as well as Minister of Housing. Litzman will serve as Deputy Minister of Housing with the powers of a Minister.