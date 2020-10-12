Twitter flags & hides Trump tweet that he's now 'immune'

Following President Donald Trump’s statement on Sunday morning that he’s “immune” to coronavirus, Twitter flagged his tweet making a similar statement, with the explainer that it “violated the Twitter rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The tweet itself has been completely hidden, with just the header with Trump’s picture and Twitter account name showing. However, the explainer took the trouble to note, somewhat obscurely, that “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”