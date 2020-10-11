Oldest man in Israel passes at age 117

Shlomo Souleiman passed away at the age of 117, leaving behind six children, dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The late Souleiman was known to be the oldest person in Israel. He immigrated from Yemen in 1949 with his wife and children, lived in Netanya and was one of the founders of the Jewish community of Avihayil.

Rabbi Shai Weizmann paid tribute to him on Facebook, posting stories from Souleiman's grandchildren. At 117, Souleiman was amongst the oldest people in the world.