22:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Eat now, pay later - the cost of a family meal together Seven members of an extended family celebrated Rosh Hashanah together. Now all seven have Covid-19 and two are in hospital.