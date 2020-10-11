Not enough tests: 888 infections since yesterday

The Health Ministry reported that as a result of a low number of coronavirus tests carried out over the past day, just 888 new virus cases were diagnosed over that time period. Only about 13,409 tests were administered.

The number of virus patients in critical condition now stands at 824, with 230 on ventilators. 1,980 Israelis have now succumbed to the disease.

18 patients have died of CV-19-related complications since midnight last night.