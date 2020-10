21:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Brawl at IDF base: 4 injured A brawl broke out at a Givati Infantry Brigade base in the Negev desert when Druze soldiers attacked fellow IDF fighters. Four soldiers were reported injured in the fight. The IDF is investigating the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs