Opposition MKs leave Constitution Committee hearing in protest

Opposition MKs stormed out of the Constitution Committee hearing in protest of the committee director's MK Yaakov Asher's decision to delay a vote on tightening lockdown regulations.

MK Asher (United Torah Judaism), announced that the committee would not vote on the regulations today and said that a number of committee members had requested that the vote be held tomorrow.

MKs Ofer Qassif, Osama Saadi (Joint Arab List), Yoav Sagilowitch, Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid - Telem) and Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beyteinu) left the debate mid-point.