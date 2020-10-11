306,755 COVID-19 noncompliance fines paid in amount of NIS 170,527,500

The Center for Collection of Fines in the Enforcement and Collection Authority stated that as of today, 306,755 COVID-19 non-compliance fines worth NIS 170,527,500 have been received for their treatment.

In the past week, the Center received 34,836 fines - an increase of about 380% from the weekly average before the current closure, which stood at 9,000 citations per week.

To date, 64,838 cases have been paid in the amount of NIS 27,687,153, of which approximately 4,500, approximately NIS 2 million, have been paid during the period in question.