13:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai calls to open 'cultural institutions' Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai calls for opening "cultural institutions" under Health Ministry guidelines. "The time has come to open cultural institutions under restrictions and guidelines. In halls you don't talk or walk around. They are certainly less dangerous than malls and no less important than educational frameworks. I want to believe that the continued closure is not due to a lack of understanding of culture and art." ► ◄ Last Briefs