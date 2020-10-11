Org calls for immediate relief in guidelines to allow small weddings

The Chuppot Organization, which marries couples according to Jewish law outside the rabbinate, responded to Chief Rabbi David Lau's request to the Coronavirus Cabinet to approve weddings in accordance with the guidelines.

"We strengthen the appeal of the Chief Rabbi to Israel. Weddings haven't taken place in Israel for too long, and it's a great sorrow caused to couples and their families. On behalf of all couples in Israel, and on behalf of couples who choose to marry according to Jewish law outside the rabbinate, we also call for immediate relief in the guidelines, which will allow small weddings, in open areas and in accordance with Ministry of Health rules."