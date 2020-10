13:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Diego Schwartzman loses to Nadal in French Open semifinal Read more The Jewish tennis star lost to Nadal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0), ending a strong run at the postponed French Open. ► ◄ Last Briefs