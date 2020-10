13:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Haifa business owner detained and fined for violating guidelines The police detained for questioning the owner of a hookah-selling business in Haifa who was caught a second time operating in violation of the lockdown and fined him NIS 5,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs