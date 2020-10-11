|
13:21
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20
Gantz: 'In coming days we'll bring measures to move the economy'
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, together with the Health Minister, the Deputy Chief of Staff, the Health Ministry Director, and the Director of Rambam Hospital, inaugurated the IDF Coronavirus Department: "Most Israeli citizens adhere to the guidelines. In coming days, we'll introduce measures to motivate the economy, and above all opening businesses that don't receive the public."
Gantz added: "I'm proud of the IDF, which is operating for the first time within the health system. We're working to fill gaps in a good health care system that has been neglected for a decade."
Last Briefs