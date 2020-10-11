Jerusalem resident accused of sexual offenses against dozens of minors

The Cyber Department of the State Attorney's Office recently filed an indictment in the Central District Court against Yakir Ben David, a 27-year-old Jerusalem resident, for a long list of sexual offenses committed on dozens of minors between the ages of 11-17, via Instagram and Whatsapp.

Some of the offenses went beyond the realm of online and were committed in the physical world. The indictment attributes to the defendant acts of sodomy, indecent acts, producing lewd publications in the form of a minor and other offenses.