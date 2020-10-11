Prof. Grotto recommends Prime Minister extend closure until Saturday

Health Ministry Deputy Director Professor Itamar Grotto told Reshet Bet that the recommendation of the Health Ministry to be discussed with the Prime Minister will be to continue the closure until Saturday night, he said.

According to Professor Grotto, for kindergartens and small businesses where there is no reception, the Ministry will recommend opening next Sunday, the lower grades - two weeks later. Regarding the upper grades, Grotto stated they would not recommend opening, since they were hotbeds of contagion.