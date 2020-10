12:56 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Mark Levin: 'This is the Democrats' tyrannical coronavirus double standard' Read more Mark Levin asks: Social distancing, mask rules seem to only apply to religious and conservative gatherings, never to Leftist protests. Why? ► ◄ Last Briefs