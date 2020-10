09:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Tishrei 23, 5781 , 11/10/20 Barzilai coronavirus ward houses 33 in critical condition Barzilai Medical Center reports 58 patients hospitalized with coronavirus. 33 are in critical condition, 3 of them are on ventilator. 14 are in moderate condition and the rest are light. ► ◄ Last Briefs