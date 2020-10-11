Lapid calls lockdown 'political'

Opposition head Yair Lapid called the lockdown "political; it's impossible to run and economy in a state of uncertainty.

"This closure is a political closure, the Prime Minister has failed miserably in this crisis."

In an interview with 103FM radio, Lapid added, "I'm the right candidate to be Prime Minister, I'm the head of the camp facing Netanyahu. Anyone who doesn't want Binyamin Netanyahu as prime minister must stand behind Yesh Atid."