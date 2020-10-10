|
23:33
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20
Anti-gov't protesters clash with police, call for violence
Clashes between left-wing activists and police continued in Tel Aviv tonight (Saturday, Oct 10).
Demonstrators are holding a number of parallel protests, blocking major traffic junctions, while violating Ministry of Health directives.
Police reported a number of social media posts calling on demonstrators to be supplied with tear gas and other weapons intended for attacking law enforcement personnel.
Last Briefs