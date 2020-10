23:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Watch: Live broadcast from Second Hakafot at Rav Kook's house Read more Musa Berlin and singer Natan Aviad perform according to guidelines, with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and Deputy Mayor Aryeh King. ► ◄ Last Briefs