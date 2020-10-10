Surprise, surprise: Teen 'climate change activist' endorses Biden

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorsed Joe Biden for president, reported The Hill.

"I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it's very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean...you know...damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote Biden," she tweeted.

The report states that despite numerous promises, Biden has no plans for banning oil fracking.