23:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Del Bigtree interviews Rabbi Yitzchak David Smith on NY lockdown Read more For second time in 18 months, Jewish Orthodox community in NY has been locked down, causing heated protests in streets.