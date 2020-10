21:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Trump: We won't allow US to become socialist nation In his speech at the WH today, Pres Trump thanked supporters for praying on his behalf while hospitalized with COVID-19 and said he would not allow America to become a "socialist nation," referring to the possibility that the Democrat Party might win the elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs