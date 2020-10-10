|
20:56
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20
Summer resort owner fined NIS 5,000 for violating rules
Police in the northern city of Nehariya were summoned to a resort in the early hours of the morning today (Saturday) after residents reported the facility was housing a large number of guests in violation of Health Ministry guidelines.
Upon arrival at the western Galilee resort, police fined the guests NIS 500/each, while the resort owner received a fine of NIS 5,000.
The owner was also repramanded at the local police station for endangering public safety.
Last Briefs