Summer resort owner fined NIS 5,000 for violating rules

Police in the northern city of Nehariya were summoned to a resort in the early hours of the morning today (Saturday) after residents reported the facility was housing a large number of guests in violation of Health Ministry guidelines.

Upon arrival at the western Galilee resort, police fined the guests NIS 500/each, while the resort owner received a fine of NIS 5,000.

The owner was also repramanded at the local police station for endangering public safety.