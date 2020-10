20:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Simchat Torah under COVID-19 restrictions Read more Country celebrated Simchat Torah over Shabbat under Health Ministry guidelines. Police to enforce regulations tonight at Second Hakafot. ► ◄ Last Briefs