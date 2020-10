20:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 The Daily Portion Despite everything, we begin anew Read more We read how Moses blesses the tribes before his death and a few minutes later how G-d created the world. Our story is greater than corona. ► ◄ Last Briefs