Likud: Netanyahu successfully fighting virus

Sources in the Likud reacted to nation-wide left-wing demonstrations against PM Netanyahu.

"The left-wing protests broadcast live on TV can't hide the fact that Prime Minister Netanyahu has successfully implemented the lockdown that's lowered infection rates in Israel."

"While the prime minister is leading a cautious and responsible exit from the shutdown, re-opening small businesses, major European nations are just beginning to enter lockdown mode again. The left will continue to riot while the Prime Ministe continues to save the lives of Israeli citizens," read a party statement.