Jordan's King offers PA negotiator medical treatment

King Abdullah II of Jordan has instructed the Jordanian Foreign Minister to assist senior Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat in case he needs treatment in the kingdom after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

Erekat is considered to be a high-risk individual after he underwent a lung transplant at a hospital in Virginia in 2017.

